CHICAGO, Nov 16 : United Airlines said on Monday it was troubleshooting a technology issue affecting departing flights, just days after a nationwide air traffic control outage caused widespread disruption to US airlines.

The latest problem underscored airlines' dependence on complex computer systems to keep flights moving, with failures potentially preventing departures even when aircraft and crews are ready. There was no immediate indication that United's outage was connected to Friday's Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) shutdown.

"There is no indication that this is a cybersecurity-related issue," United said in a statement, adding that flights already airborne and those operated by United Express were unaffected.

An internal memo from United's pilots union, seen by Reuters, said a company-wide web-based outage was affecting multiple applications used by pilots, including crew communications.

The memo said United was unable to provide final aircraft weights for departing flights and advised pilots to follow airport station guidance on whether to leave their gates. Such information is essential for pilots to complete pre-departure calculations.

As of 5:30 p.m. ET (2230 GMT), United had delayed 418 flights, or 13 per cent of its schedule, and canceled 21 on Monday, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware. The figures did not show how many disruptions the technology issue caused.

Some passengers reported on social media that their aircraft had returned to the gate after reaching the runway.

The FAA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The outage came as US air travel was largely returning to normal following Friday's nationwide ground stop, which lasted nearly five hours after a failure in the FAA's telecommunications network.

More than 18,100 flights scheduled to depart US airports between Friday and Sunday were canceled or had not taken off within three hours of their scheduled departure times, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium. Not all were necessarily affected by the FAA outage.