CHICAGO, Nov 16 : United Airlines said on Monday it had resolved a technology issue that delayed flight departures, just days after a nationwide air traffic control outage caused widespread disruption to US airlines.

The disruption highlighted how computer failures can ground flights even when aircraft and crews are ready to depart. There was no indication that United's outage was connected to Friday's Federal Aviation Administration shutdown.

"We have resolved a technology issue that delayed flight departures," United said in an updated statement, adding flights already airborne and those operated by United Express were unaffected.

"There is no indication that this was a cybersecurity-related issue," the airline said.