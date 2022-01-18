Logo
United Airlines warns 5G plan would impact 1.25 million passengers a year
FILE PHOTO: United Airlines planes are parked at their gates at O'Hare International Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., November 20, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

18 Jan 2022 10:24AM (Updated: 18 Jan 2022 10:41AM)
WASHINGTON : United Airlines said late on Monday the current U.S. 5G wireless rollout plan would negatively impact an estimated 1.25 million United passengers and at least 15,000 flights annually and urged President Joe Biden's administration to take action.

U.S. airlines warn 5G interference could compromise key safety systems and result in suspended passenger and cargo flights. They want some 5G deployment set for Wednesday delayed around key U.S. airports.

United said the current rules "will result in significant restrictions on 787s, 777s, 737s and regional aircraft in major cities like Houston, Newark, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Source: Reuters

