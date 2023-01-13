Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

United Internet's Ionos to launch IPO process this month - sources
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

United Internet's Ionos to launch IPO process this month - sources

13 Jan 2023 03:41PM (Updated: 13 Jan 2023 04:54PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN/FRANKFURT :United Internet's web hosting subsidiary Ionos wants to begin the process for an initial public offering (IPO) this month, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.

An intention to float (ITF) document could come as soon as next week, the sources said. Bloomberg first reported the news on Thursday.

On Friday, United Internet shares gained up to 5.1 per cent and reached a four month high at 22.54 euros per share.

Ionos could achieve a valuation of 5 billion euros ($5.42 billion) in a stake sale, the sources said.

Ionos declined to comment.

If it goes ahead with IPO plans, Ionos could make its debut on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by mid February, ending a lull in equity capital markets in Germany.

It would mark the first major European IPO since sports car maker Porsche in September, and would test European markets after dealmaking plunged in 2022.

In autumn last year Ionos commissioned investment banks JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank, Berenberg and BNP Paribas to prepare for the IPO.

Financial investor Warburg Pincus holds 24.9 per cent of Ionos and could initiate its exit with the IPO, the sources said. Warburg Pincus declined to comment.

($1 = 0.9229 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.