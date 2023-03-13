HSBC says it has acquired Silicon Valley Bank UK

LONDON: HSBC said on Monday (Mar 13) it is acquiring the UK subsidiary of Silicon Valley Bank for £1.

"This acquisition makes excellent strategic sense for our business in the UK," HSBC CEO Noel Quinn said in a statement.

The move comes after United States authorities moved to shore up deposits and stem any wider fallout from the sudden collapse of its parent, tech start-up lender Silicon Valley Bank.

As of Mar 10, Silicon Valley Bank UK Limited had loans of around £5.5 billion and deposits of around £6.7 billion, HSBC said.

SVB UK's tangible equity is expected to be around £1.4 billion, HSBC said.

The transaction completes immediately and will be funded from existing resources, the bank added.

Unlike the US, Britain has not announced broader liquidity measures for the banking system.