Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

HSBC says it has acquired Silicon Valley Bank UK
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

HSBC says it has acquired Silicon Valley Bank UK

HSBC says it has acquired Silicon Valley Bank UK

HSBC's logo is seen on a branch bank in the financial district in New York, US on Aug 7, 2019. (File photo: Reuters/Brendan McDermid)

13 Mar 2023 03:07PM (Updated: 13 Mar 2023 03:19PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: HSBC said on Monday (Mar 13) it is acquiring the UK subsidiary of Silicon Valley Bank for £1.

"This acquisition makes excellent strategic sense for our business in the UK," HSBC CEO Noel Quinn said in a statement.

The move comes after United States authorities moved to shore up deposits and stem any wider fallout from the sudden collapse of its parent, tech start-up lender Silicon Valley Bank.

As of Mar 10, Silicon Valley Bank UK Limited had loans of around £5.5 billion and deposits of around £6.7 billion, HSBC said.

SVB UK's tangible equity is expected to be around £1.4 billion, HSBC said.

The transaction completes immediately and will be funded from existing resources, the bank added.

Unlike the US, Britain has not announced broader liquidity measures for the banking system.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Source: Reuters/rc

Related Topics

bank HSBC United Kingdom

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.