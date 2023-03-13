HSBC says it has acquired Silicon Valley Bank UK

LONDON: HSBC said on Monday (Mar 13) it is acquiring the UK subsidiary of Silicon Valley Bank for £1.
"This acquisition makes excellent strategic sense for our business in the UK," HSBC CEO Noel Quinn said in a statement.
The move comes after United States authorities moved to shore up deposits and stem any wider fallout from the sudden collapse of its parent, tech start-up lender Silicon Valley Bank.
As of Mar 10, Silicon Valley Bank UK Limited had loans of around £5.5 billion and deposits of around £6.7 billion, HSBC said.
SVB UK's tangible equity is expected to be around £1.4 billion, HSBC said.
The transaction completes immediately and will be funded from existing resources, the bank added.
Unlike the US, Britain has not announced broader liquidity measures for the banking system.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.