FDIC asks banks for final First Republic bids: Reports

The US Federal Deposit Insurance Corp has asked banks including JPMorgan Chase and PNC Financial Services Group to submit final bids for First Republic Bank by Sunday (Apr 29) after gauging their initial interest earlier in the week, Bloomberg News reported.

The banking regulator reached out to banks late on Thursday seeking indications of interest, including a proposed price and estimated cost to the agency's deposit insurance fund, the report said.

Bank of America is among several other institutions weighing a potential bid for First Republic, CNBC reported on Saturday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Based on those submissions on Friday, the FDIC invited at least two companies to the next step in the bidding, the Bloomberg report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

The FDIC said in an email: "We would not comment on or confirm whether we are bidding an open institution."

PNC Financial declined to comment on the Bloomberg report. JPMorgan and Bank of America did not immediately respond to a voicemail and email seeking comment.

The FDIC is preparing to place First Republic under receivership imminently, after the regulator decided the regional lender's position had deteriorated and there was not time to pursue a rescue through the private sector.

If the San Francisco-based lender falls into receivership, it would be the third US bank to collapse since March, following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.