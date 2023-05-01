JP Morgan to buy First Republic Bank's assets and assume deposit base

United States regulators said on Monday (May 1) First Republic Bank has been seized and a deal agreed to sell the bank to JPMorgan Chase & Co, in what is the third major United States institution to fail in two months.

The Wall Street major bank will take most of First Republic's assets and all the deposits, including uninsured ones, the regulators said in a statement.

JPMorgan was one of several interested buyers including PNC Financial Services Group, and Citizens Financial Group, which submitted final bids on Sunday in an auction being run by US regulators, sources familiar with the matter said over the weekend.

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation announced early on Monday it had taken possession of First Republic and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) would act as its receiver.