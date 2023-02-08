Inflation starting to slow but long, 'bumpy' road ahead: Powell

WASHINGTON: United States inflation is starting to cool but the road ahead will likely be long and bumpy, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned on Tuesday (Feb 7), adding that stronger-than-expected economic data could bring more rate hikes.

The US central bank has in recent months tempered its aggressive campaign to rein in surging inflation, opting for smaller increases to the benchmark lending rate after multiple steep hikes.

Its decisions came as a disinflationary process takes place, mainly in the goods sector, but latest government data showed on Friday that the jobs market remains hotter than policymakers like, adding stress to the inflation fight.

"If the data were to continue to come in stronger than we expect, and we were to conclude that we needed to raise rates more ... then we would certainly do that," said Powell at an event in Washington on Tuesday.

For now, the process of lowering inflation "has a long way to go", he added.