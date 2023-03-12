Silicon Valley Bank staff offered 45 days of work at 1.5 times pay by US regulator after lender collapses

NEW YORK: Employees of Silicon Valley Bank were offered 45 days of employment at one and a half times their salary by the Federal Deposit Insurance, the United States regulator that took control of the collapsed lender on Friday (Mar 10), according to an email to staff seen by Reuters.

Workers will be enrolled and given information about benefits over the weekend by the FDIC, and healthcare details will be provided by the former parent company SVB Financial Group, the FDIC wrote in an email entitled "Employee Retention" late on Friday. SVB had a workforce of 8,528 at the end of last year.

Staff were told to continue working remotely, except for essential workers and branch employees.

The FDIC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Silicon Valley Bank imploded after depositors, concerned about the lender's financial health, rushed to withdraw their deposits.