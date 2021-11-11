US sues Uber over alleged discrimination against disabled

Logo
FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the company logo of Uber Technologies Inc on the day of its IPO at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: An Uber logo is seen during the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Redondo Beach, Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
11 Nov 2021 02:45AM (Updated: 11 Nov 2021 02:51AM)
WASHINGTON: The US Justice Department on Wednesday sued Uber Technologies Inc over allegations of overcharging people with disabilities, asking a federal court to order the company to comply with disabilities law and pay a civil penalty.

The department is also asking the court to order Uber to modify its wait time fee policy to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and to pay monetary damages to those subjected to illegal wait time fees.

Representatives for the company could not be immediately reached for comment.

Source: Reuters

