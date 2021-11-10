Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Unity to buy 'The Lord of the Rings' VFX studio Weta Digital in US$1.63 billion deal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Unity to buy 'The Lord of the Rings' VFX studio Weta Digital in US$1.63 billion deal

10 Nov 2021 05:24AM (Updated: 10 Nov 2021 05:59AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Unity Software Inc will buy Weta Digital, a visual effects (VFX) studio known for its work in movies such as "Godzilla vs. Kong" and "Avatar" in a US$1.63 billion cash-and-stock deal, the companies said on Tuesday.

The deal is expected to close next year and would help Unity, which makes software for video games and animation, tap into Weta Digital's technology and talent to develop VFX tools and focus on metaverse opportunities.

Weta Digital's Academy Award-Winning VFX team will remain a standalone entity known as WetaFX and is expected to become Unity's largest customer in the media and entertainment space, the companies said.

Weta Digital was founded by film director Peter Jackson of "The Lord of the Rings" fame and has won several Academy and BAFTA Awards and is known for its animated characters such as Gollum, and Caesar in "Planet of the Apes".

Unity shares slumped 9per cent in extended trading following its third-quarter results.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru;Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us