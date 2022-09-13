Unity shares slide after AppLovin withdraws US$18 billion takeover offer

Shares of Unity Software Inc fell 10 per cent on Tuesday after AppLovin Corp withdrew its buyout offer for the gaming software maker, cementing Unity's planned purchase of ironSource Ltd

Unity had last month rejected a US$17.54 billion all-stock bid from AppLovin that included the condition its US$4.4 billion pursuit of Tel Aviv-based ironSource cannot go ahead.

AppLovin, whose services compete with ironSource in helping developers grow and monetize their apps, said late on Monday it would not table a higher bid and had pulled its initial offer.

Shares of AppLovin and ironSource were down 5 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively, amid broader market weakness after surprisingly strong inflation data.

An acquisition would have helped AppLovin build machine-learning capabilities using Unity's platform that has been used for games such as "Pokemon Go". AppLovin now plans to focus on fast-growing categories such as connected TV and offerings for manufacturers.

Analysts, however, expect AppLovin to face strong competition from Unity and ironSouce's merger deal alongside a weakening mobile ad market.

"Without AppLovin's further involvement, Unity's merger with ironSource is likely to close, creating a stronger competitor to AppLovin soon," said Oppenheimer analyst Martin Yang.