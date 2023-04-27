Logo
Business

Universal Music profit slumps due to compensation expenses
Universal Music profit slumps due to compensation expenses

Universal Music Group logo is seen displayed in this illustration taken, May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

27 Apr 2023 12:10AM (Updated: 27 Apr 2023 12:59AM)
Universal Music Group, the label representing Drake and Taylor Swift, on Wednesday posted a significant drop in core profit due to compensation expenses, even as sales edged up in the first quarter.

Core profit (EBITDA) for the first quarter fell 43.4 per cent at constant currency to €261 million (US$288.07 million), with the metric's margin also dropping to 10.6 per cent from 20.6 per cent in the same quarter a year earlier.

The drop was due to non-cash, share-based compensation expenses of €261 million during the quarter, part of a global equity compensation plan announced in the fourth quarter of last year, UMG said.

UMG's CEO Lucian Grainge has come under shareholder pressure over an "excessive" US$100 million pay deal, The Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The music label will vote on Grainge's 2023 pay scheduled at its May 11 annual meeting, a pay package which shareholder advisory services ISS and Glass Lewis warned investors should reject, FT said.

The group nonetheless posted higher first quarter sales, helped by growth in recorded music and music publishing.

Revenue in the first quarter was €2.45 billion, up 9.3 per cent at constant currency against the 2.20 billion posted in the same period a year earlier.

Its top sellers included Taylor Swift, King & Prince and Morgan Wallen, the group said.

Source: Reuters

