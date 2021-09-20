Universal Studios Beijing to draw eager throngs amid uneasy US -China ties

BEIJING : Universal Studios' Beijing resort was set to open its doors to the public on Monday after a two-decade wait, including delays because of COVID-19.

The highly-anticipated opening takes place amid U.S.-China relations that have deeply deteriorated in recent years.

The park will be U.S.-based Universal's largest and its fifth globally. It is also a first for Beijing, which lacks a big branded theme park to rival the Disney resorts in Shanghai and Hong Kong.

And, it will be the first Universal park with a section dedicated to the movie "Kung Fu Panda" and includes an area based on the Harry Potter franchise, which is popular in China.

All 10,000 tickets for the opening available in a pre-sale on Sept. 14 sold out in three minutes, according to Trip.com Group.

However, many complained on social media about ticket costs, which range from 418 yuan (US$64.76) in the low season to 748 yuan during peak periods.

"This is a rare time in a long while when an America-themed topic has attracted such obvious and widespread praise in China," the Global Times, a nationalistic tabloid published by the ruling Communist Party's People's Daily, wrote last week.

The resort was proposed 20 years ago by the Beijing Tourism Group, according to the official China Daily, and is 30per cent owned by Comcast Corp's Universal Parks & Resorts and 70per cent by state-owned Beijing Shouhuan Cultural Tourism Investment.

The new Chinese ambassador to Washington, Qin Gang, likened its roller coaster ride to ties between the two countries.

"After all the tumbling and shakes, the roller coaster came to a soft landing in the end," he tweeted on Tuesday.

Universal Studios announced the development of the resort in 2014, saying at the time it would cost US$3.3 billion. In 2017, Comcast Chief Executive said https://www.attractionsmanagement.com/index.cfm?subID=0&pagetype=news&codeID=334757&dom=n&email=web&pub=AMe&date= the park could provide US$1 billion of operating cash flow per year when it opened.

(US$1 = 6.4549 Chinese yuan renminbi)

