UPS working with experts after phishing attack on some shippers, customers

:United Parcel Service said on Wednesday it is working with law officials and outside experts following reports of phishing messages that were sent via text messages to certain shippers and their customers in Canada.

The package delivery company did not disclose the number of customers and shippers impacted.

"Law enforcement has indicated that there has been an increase in smishing (SMS phishing), impacting a number of shippers and many different industries," UPS said in an emailed statement.

Several companies in the U.S. have been prone to such incidents, prompting them to ramp up efforts to secure their businesses.

UPS said it was sending privacy incident notification letters to individuals in Canada whose information may have been impacted.

News platform Cyber Security News earlier reported the development.