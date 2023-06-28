Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

UPS working with experts after phishing attack on some shippers, customers
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

UPS working with experts after phishing attack on some shippers, customers

UPS working with experts after phishing attack on some shippers, customers

FILE PHOTO: United Parcel Service (UPS) vehicles are seen at a facility in Brooklyn, New York City, U.S., May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

28 Jun 2023 08:37PM (Updated: 28 Jun 2023 09:29PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:United Parcel Service said on Wednesday it is working with law officials and outside experts following reports of phishing messages that were sent via text messages to certain shippers and their customers in Canada.

The package delivery company did not disclose the number of customers and shippers impacted.

"Law enforcement has indicated that there has been an increase in smishing (SMS phishing), impacting a number of shippers and many different industries," UPS said in an emailed statement.

Several companies in the U.S. have been prone to such incidents, prompting them to ramp up efforts to secure their businesses.

UPS said it was sending privacy incident notification letters to individuals in Canada whose information may have been impacted.

News platform Cyber Security News earlier reported the development.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.