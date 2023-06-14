Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Upside Foods secures USDA approval for its cultivated meat
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Upside Foods secures USDA approval for its cultivated meat

Upside Foods secures USDA approval for its cultivated meat
FILE PHOTO: A logo of The UPSIDE Foods plant, where lab-grown meat is cultivated, is seen in Emeryville, California, U.S. January 11, 2023. REUTERS/Peter DaSilva
Upside Foods secures USDA approval for its cultivated meat
FILE PHOTO: Founder & CEO Uma Valeti peers into one of the cultivation tanks at the UPSIDE Foods plant, where lab-grown meat is cultivated, in Emeryville, California, U.S. January 11, 2023. REUTERS/Peter DaSilva/File Photo
Upside Foods secures USDA approval for its cultivated meat
FILE PHOTO: A view shows a cooked piece of cultivated chicken breast created at the UPSIDE Foods plant, where lab-grown meat is cultivated, in Emeryville, California, U.S. January 11, 2023. REUTERS/Peter DaSilva/File Photo
14 Jun 2023 11:42PM (Updated: 15 Jun 2023 01:40AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

California's Upside Foods said on Wednesday it received regulatory approval from the US Department of Agriculture for the label on its cell-cultivated chicken, making it the second company in the United States to secure that approval.

Several companies are seeking approval from US regulators for cultivated meat and fish products, hoping to appeal to consumers concerned about the environmental impact of raising livestock for food.

On Jun 8, California-based Good Meat became the first company to receive the USDA label approval.

"The USDA's approval of our label marks a major step forward towards our goal of creating a more humane and sustainable food system,” said Dr Uma Valeti, Upside's CEO and founder, in a statement.

Both Good and Upside are still awaiting a site inspection from USDA, the final step in the regulatory approval process before their cultivated chicken can go to market.

Upside does not yet have a timeline for when its production facility in Emeryville, California, will be inspected, it said.

Upside was the first company to receive a green light for its cultivated chicken from the US Food and Drug Administration last year.

Cultivated meat is made from a small sample of livestock cells collected from living animals, which are then fed a nutrient mix and grown inside steel vats.

The FDA and the USDA both play a role in the approval process for cultivated meat: the FDA assesses whether the product is safe for human consumption, and the USDA reviews the product's label and conducts the facility inspection.

Both Good and Upside plan to first roll out their cultivated chicken, if approved, at high-end restaurants where US consumers are more likely to tolerate the product's higher price point compared with conventional meat.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.