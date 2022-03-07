Logo
Uptick in palm oil output this year insufficient to meet demand - analyst Fry
FILE PHOTO: Workers plant oil palm seeds at an oil palm plantation in Slim River, Malaysia August 12, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

07 Mar 2022 04:04PM (Updated: 07 Mar 2022 04:04PM)
KUALA LUMPUR : Palm oil production in the world's top producers Indonesia and Malaysia is likely to rise about 3per cent each this year, but it would not be enough to meet global edible oil demand, leading analyst James Fry said on Monday.

Adverse weather in South America and Canada have curbed supply of soybean oil and rapeseed oil, while there is a lack of availability of sunflower oil due to the Russia's invasion of Ukraine crisis, Fry, chairman of agribusiness consultancy LMC International, told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of an industry conference in Kuala Lumpur.

"The high (palm oil) prices are going to be around, I fear, for the consumer," he said.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Source: Reuters

