New private home sales down 58% in December on the back of cooling measures

SINGAPORE: Sales of new private homes in Singapore fell 58 per cent in December 2021 compared to the previous month, on the back of fresh cooling measures as well as the seasonal year-end lull.

Excluding executive condominiums (ECs), developers sold 650 units last month, down from 1,547 in November, according to data released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Monday (Jan 17).

Including the 69 EC units sold in December, sales dropped by 55.4 per cent.

Year on year, bookings were down 46.6 per cent. However, total sales in 2021 reached an eight-year high.

Developers launched just 383 units last month - none of them in the Outside Central Region (OCR). A total of 109 were launched in the Core Central Region (CCR) and 274 were in the Rest of Central Region (RCR).

This is a drop of 70 per cent from the 1,283 units launched in November.

Of the 650 units sold in December, 44.9 per cent were in the RCR, 34.5 per cent in the OCR and 20.6 per cent in the CCR.

Among the most popular projects were Mori (RCR), Normanton Park (RCR), Dairy Farm Residences (OCR), Leedon Green (CCR) and the Florence Residences (OCR), said Edmund Tie’s head of research and consulting Lam Chern Woon.