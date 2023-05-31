Logo
Business

Uruguay fintech dLocal handling data request from Argentine customs - co-founder
31 May 2023 01:57AM
MONTEVIDEO : Uruguayan digital payment firm dLocal has received an information request from Argentine authorities and plans to respond by a June 6 deadline, a co-founder said, after news about an alleged fraud probe hit the stock last week.

The tech "unicorn" took a hit on Friday after Argentine news outlet Infobae reported that the government was investigating dLocal for "improper maneuvers" and fund transfers abroad of at least $400 million that would constitute possible fraud.

The company said in a statement on Friday the report was "factually inaccurate" and misleading.

In an interview in Montevideo, co-founder Sergio Fogel told Reuters the firm was complying with a request for information from Argentine customs authorities, noting that it "strictly follows regulations."

"So far we have only received a request for information, which we will of course answer in time," Fogel said. "We are confident that we will receive a clean bill after this."

Nasdaq-listed shares in dLocal - once an investor darling and backed by major tech funds including General Atlantic, Tiger Global and D1 - rose over 8 per cent on Tuesday, after plunging more than 17 per cent last week following the Infobae report.

U.S. short-selling firm Muddy Waters also criticized dLocal in a report in November, citing "red flags" and accounting discrepancies in its balance sheet, triggering a sell-off that dragged the fintech's U.S.-listed shares down over 50 per cent.

DLocal responded at the time by saying Muddy Waters' report contained "numerous inaccurate statements, groundless claims and speculation," but conducted a special audit of its accounts.

DLocal, which operates across most of Latin America as well as parts of Africa and Asia, posted a 35 per cent year-on-year jump in its first-quarter net profit. The firm is set to host an investor day in New York on June 8.

Source: Reuters

