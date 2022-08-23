Uruguay's dLocal posts 74% jump in Q2 net profit as platform grows

Uruguayan payments firm dLocal posted a 73.5 per cent increase in second-quarter net profit from the year before on Monday, hitting $30.7 million as payment volumes on its platform jumped by more than two-thirds.

Company revenue rose 71.6 per cent to $101.2 million, beating the Refinitiv forecast of $98.53 million.

Dlocal's revenue increase and a jump in total payment volumes come as the company adds new merchants and monetizes existing ones, Chief Executive Sebastian Kanovich said in a press release.

The company, which operates in 37 countries, continued expansion efforts in the second quarter, it said.

Revenue in the company's Latin America segment grew 63 per cent year-over-year, while more than doubling in its Africa and Asia segment, which accounts for a smaller percentage of its overall revenue.

Dlocal's second-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew 47.3 per cent to $38.2 million.

Shares in the Uruguayan company, which is listed on the U.S. Nasdaq exchange, were down around 9 per cent in after-hours trading after the market closed Monday. The trading price has fallen steadily in the months since dLocal went public last year, dropping 20 per cent year-to-date.