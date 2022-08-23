US adds seven China-related entities to export control list

WASHINGTON: The United States has added seven China-related entities, mostly related to aerospace, to its export control list, citing national security and foreign policy concerns, according to a US Commerce Department notice published online on Tuesday (Aug 23).

According to a notification posted to the Federal Register, suppliers of US materials or services to these entities will need a license before shipping any goods.

The seven entities added to the list are:

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation 9th Academy 771 Research Institute

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation 9th Academy 772 Research Institute

China Academy of Space Technology 502 Research Institute

China Academy of Space Technology 513 Research Institute

China Electronics Technology Group Corporation 43 Research Institute

China Electronics Technology Group Corporation 58 Research Institute

Zhuhai Orbital Control Systems

Commerce said the entities were added for "acquiring and attempting to acquire US-origin items in support of China’s military modernisation efforts."

China, which claims democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory despite the Taipei government's strong objections, has been carrying out war games and drills near Taiwan since US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a two-day visit to Taipei earlier this month.

It is also strongly opposed to trade talks between the US and Taiwan, citing its "One China" policy which it says is a prerequisite for Taiwan's participation in economic cooperation with foreign countries.