US adds seven China-related entities to export control list

WASHINGTON: The United States has added seven China-related entities, mostly related to aerospace, to its export control list, citing national security and foreign policy concerns, according to a US Commerce Department notice published online on Tuesday (Aug 23).
According to a notification posted to the Federal Register, suppliers of US materials or services to these entities will need a license before shipping any goods.
The seven entities added to the list are:
- China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation 9th Academy 771 Research Institute
- China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation 9th Academy 772 Research Institute
- China Academy of Space Technology 502 Research Institute
- China Academy of Space Technology 513 Research Institute
- China Electronics Technology Group Corporation 43 Research Institute
- China Electronics Technology Group Corporation 58 Research Institute
- Zhuhai Orbital Control Systems
Commerce said the entities were added for "acquiring and attempting to acquire US-origin items in support of China’s military modernisation efforts."
China, which claims democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory despite the Taipei government's strong objections, has been carrying out war games and drills near Taiwan since US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a two-day visit to Taipei earlier this month.
It is also strongly opposed to trade talks between the US and Taiwan, citing its "One China" policy which it says is a prerequisite for Taiwan's participation in economic cooperation with foreign countries.