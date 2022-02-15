Logo
US agencies vow closer spectrum coordination after 5G air standoff
FILE PHOTO: The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) logo is seen before the FCC Net Neutrality hearing in Washington February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

15 Feb 2022 11:24PM (Updated: 15 Feb 2022 11:24PM)
WASHINGTON : The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and National Telecommunications and Information Administration on Tuesday vowed to improve U.S. government coordination on spectrum management after a 5G aviation dispute threatened flights.

The agencies said they will work cooperatively to resolve spectrum policy issues and said they will hold formal, regular meetings to conduct joint spectrum planning. Earlier this month, lawmakers blasted the FCC and Federal Aviation Administration for failing to avoid an embarrassing last-minute standoff between the aviation and wireless industries over 5G C-Band deployment and airplane interference.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

Source: Reuters

