Business

US agency asks Tesla about changes to driver assistance system
FILE PHOTO: Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicles are seen during a delivery event at its factory in Shanghai, China January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

26 Oct 2021 04:24AM (Updated: 26 Oct 2021 04:21AM)
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Monday it was aware of reported changes to Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta advanced driver assistance system and had contacted the automaker for more information.

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Sunday the automaker had rolled back its latest version. "Seeing some issues with 10.3, so rolling back to 10.2 temporarily," Musk wrote on Twitter. Early Monday, Musk wrote: "10.3.1 rolling out now."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Source: Reuters

