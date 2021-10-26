US agency asks Tesla about changes to driver assistance system

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Monday it was aware of reported changes to Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta advanced driver assistance system and had contacted the automaker for more information.

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Sunday the automaker had rolled back its latest version. "Seeing some issues with 10.3, so rolling back to 10.2 temporarily," Musk wrote on Twitter. Early Monday, Musk wrote: "10.3.1 rolling out now."

