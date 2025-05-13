US agency asks Tesla to answer questions on Texas robotaxi plan

WASHINGTON : U.S. auto safety investigators asked Tesla to answer questions on its plans to launch a paid robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, in June, in order to assess how the electric vehicle maker's cars with full self-driving technology will perform in poor weather.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in a letter made public on Monday, said it has been investigating Tesla full self-driving collisions in reduced roadway visibility conditions since October.

NHTSA said it is seeking additional information about Tesla’s development of robotaxis "to assess the ability of Tesla’s system to react appropriately to reduced roadway visibility conditions" as well details on robotaxi deployment plans and the technology being used.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment. NHTSA in October opened an investigation into 2.4 million Tesla vehicles equipped with full self-driving (FSD) technology after four reported collisions, including a 2023 fatal crash.

On Monday, NHTSA said it wants to know how many vehicles will be used as robotaxis and the expected timetable for availability of robotaxi technology for vehicles controlled by people other than Tesla.

NHTSA also wants to know whether robotaxi vehicles will be supervised or monitored by Tesla in real time.

NHTSA's letter asks Tesla to describe how it intends to ensure safety of robotaxi operations in reduced roadway visibility conditions such as sun glare, fog, airborne dust, rain, or snow. It also wants to know what happens if poor visibility is encountered during a ride.

The letter asks for details on the robotaxi sensors, use of cameras and sensors "for the robotaxi system’s safe operation when supervised and unsupervised" and whether Tesla complies fully or partially with any industry standards on driving automation systems.

In October, NHTSA said it was opening its investigation after four reports of crashes where full self-driving technology was engaged during reduced roadway visibility conditions. A pedestrian was killed in Rimrock, Arizona, in November 2023 after being struck by a 2021 Tesla Model Y, NHTSA said.

In December, 2023, Tesla recalled more than 2 million U.S. vehicles to install safeguards in its Autopilot advanced driver-assistance system. NHTSA is still probing whether that recall is adequate to address concerns drivers are not paying attention.

There have been at least two fatal accidents involving Tesla's full self-driving technology, including an incident in April 2024 in which a Model S in full self-driving mode hit and killed a 28-year-old motorcyclist in the Seattle area.