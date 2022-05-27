Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US agency asks Tesla for information on Canadian fire incident
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US agency asks Tesla for information on Canadian fire incident

US agency asks Tesla for information on Canadian fire incident

FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a dealership in London, Britain, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

27 May 2022 07:15AM (Updated: 27 May 2022 07:22AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Thursday it has asked Tesla Inc for information about a recent 2021 Tesla Model U fire in Vancouver, British Columbia, in which a driver reported struggling to exit.

The NHTSA told Reuters the agency "is aware of the incident and has reached out to the manufacturer for information."

Electrek posted a video of the incident in which the owner said he received an error notification and then saw smoke. The driver said that to get out he "had to smash the window. ... I kicked through the window because everything stops. The power didn’t work. The door didn’t open. The windows didn't go down."

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us