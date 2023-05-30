Logo
US agency closes investigation into Tesla game feature
US agency closes investigation into Tesla game feature

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla logo on a Model S is photographed inside of a Tesla dealership in New York, U.S., April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/

30 May 2023 07:38PM
WASHINGTON : The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Tuesday it is closing its investigation into 580,000 Tesla vehicles over the automaker's decision to initially allow games to be played on the front center touchscreen.

Shortly after NHTSA opened its investigation in December 2021, Tesla agreed to stop allowing video games to be played on vehicle screens while its cars are moving. NHTSA said Tuesday it was not seeking a recall of the vehicles but said its analysis of data provided by Tesla "produced significant concerns about driver distraction during the time that it was available."

Source: Reuters

