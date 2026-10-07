Logo
Logo

Business

US agency considers allowing new AI political robocalls before election
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

US agency considers allowing new AI political robocalls before election

US agency considers allowing new AI political robocalls before election

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) seal decorates a wall inside their headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 22, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper/File Photo

07 Oct 2026 11:07PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 : A Democratic member of the Federal Communications Commission urged the agency on Wednesday not to approve a petition to allow political AI-generated robocalls from conservative political group Club for Growth.

The group, which is spending millions of dollars ahead of the November US congressional elections, asked the FCC to allow it to make political calls to cell phones "using an artificial or prerecorded voice - including an AI-generated voice - without obtaining prior express consent."

FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez said that if "the FCC allows a dark money group to flood Americans' phones with AI-generated robocalls they never agreed to receive, it would bring chaos so close to Election Day."

Club for Growth President David McIntosh said the group wants "the FCC to treat First Amendment-protected political speech the same way it already treats wireless calls about package deliveries, bank accounts, and doctor's appointments."

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement