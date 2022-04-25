Logo
US agency seeks public input on mobile app competition study
FILE PHOTO: A person uses a smartphone on a subway platform in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., February 11, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

25 Apr 2022 11:26PM (Updated: 26 Apr 2022 12:19AM)
WASHINGTON: The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) said Monday it is seeking public comments on competition in the mobile app ecosystem as plan to send a report to the White House.

The Commerce Department agency wants input by May 23 on "the factors affecting app development and distribution, and active ways to increase competition, through government or private sector action." In February, a Senate panel approved a bill to rein in app stores of companies they said exert too much market control, particularly Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google.

NTIA noted that by one estimate the app economy was valued at $1.7 trillion in 2020, employing more than 5.9 million Americans.

Source: Reuters

