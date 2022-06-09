Logo
US agency upgrades Tesla Autopilot safety probe
An advertisement promotes Tesla Autopilot at a showroom of US car manufacturer Tesla in Zurich, Switzerland, Mar 28, 2018. (File photo: Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann)

09 Jun 2022 11:23PM (Updated: 09 Jun 2022 11:34PM)
WASHINGTON: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Thursday (Jun 9) it is upgrading its probe into 830,000 Tesla vehicles with its advanced driver assistance system Autopilot.

The auto safety agency in August opened a preliminary evaluation to assess the performance of the system in 765,000 vehicles after a series of crashes in which Tesla vehicles struck stopped emergency vehicles.

NHTSA is upgrading its probe to an engineering analysis, a required step before it could seek to compel a recall.

Source: Reuters/ng

