US AI testing agency officials to move to White House, The Information reports

Oct 12 : President Donald Trump's administration is planning to move three senior officials from the Center for Advancing Innovation and Standards for Super Intelligence (CAISSI) to the White House, news website The Information reported on Monday, citing a White House official.

The White House and Commerce Department could not be immediately reached for comment.

• Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick invited two White House officials, Michael Kratsios, director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, and National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross, to co-manage CAISSI six months ago, the report said, citing a senior Commerce Department official

• The three CAISSI officials, whose names have not been disclosed, will report to Kratsios and Cairncross, according to the report

• A White House official told The Information that coordination problems with the Commerce Department highlighted the need for CAISSI's leadership to be moved closer to the White House's AI decision-making process

• CAISSI, a Commerce Department unit that evaluates advanced AI models for safety and capabilities, plays a role in the administration's framework for testing frontier AI systems before deployment

• This month, Trump named Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton the administration's AI czar, tasking him with coordinating the federal government's efforts to maintain US leadership in the technology