US to allow Samsung, SK Hynix to ship certain products to China
US to allow Samsung, SK Hynix to ship certain products to China

FILE PHOTO: Flags of China and U.S. are displayed on a printed circuit board with semiconductor chips, in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo

13 Oct 2023 09:29PM
WASHINGTON : The United States on Friday gave permission for SK Hynix and Samsung to supply their China plants with certain U.S. chipmaking tools, the Commerce Department said in a statement.

The notice from the Commerce Department authorizes the companies to continue supplying items without a license, allowing them to continue their big chipmaking operations in China without disruption.

Samsung Electronics makes about 40 per cent of its NAND flash chips at its plant in Xian, China, while SK Hynix makes about 40 per cent of its DRAM chips in Wuxi and 20 per cent of its NAND flash chips in Dalian.

The companies together controlled nearly 70 per cent of the global DRAM market and 50 per cent of the NAND flash market as of the end of June, data from TrendForce showed.

Source: Reuters

