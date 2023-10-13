Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US allows Samsung, SK Hynix to keep getting US tools in China
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US allows Samsung, SK Hynix to keep getting US tools in China

US allows Samsung, SK Hynix to keep getting US tools in China

FILE PHOTO: Flags of China and U.S. are displayed on a printed circuit board with semiconductor chips, in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo

13 Oct 2023 09:29PM (Updated: 13 Oct 2023 10:35PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON :The United States gave permission for South Korea's SK Hynix and Samsung to keep receiving certain U.S. chipmaking tools at their Chinese plants, the Commerce Department said in a statement on Friday.

The authorization allows them to continue their Chinese chipmaking operations without the headache of applying for U.S. licenses to get new equipment, after new rules issued last October curbed Chinese chipmakers' access to the coveted tools.

The October 2022 rules restricted shipments of advanced chips and chipmaking equipment to China as part of a U.S. bid to slow China's technological and military advances.

The U.S. then scrambled to give foreign chipmakers special authorizations to avoid the unintended consequences of those rules hitting their production. Friday's release formalizes and extends those authorizations.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) said in a statement on Friday that it has been authorized to continue operate in Nanjing and is in the process of applying for a permanent authorization for its operations in China, which it expects to receive.

Samsung Electronics makes about 40 per cent of its NAND flash chips at its plant in Xian, China, while SK Hynix makes about 40 per cent of its DRAM chips in Wuxi and 20 per cent of its NAND flash chips in Dalian.

The companies together controlled nearly 70 per cent of the global DRAM market and 50 per cent of the NAND flash market as of the end of June, data from TrendForce showed.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.