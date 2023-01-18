US to announce international cryptocurrency action -statement

WASHINGTON : The U.S. Justice Department will "announce a major, international cryptocurrency enforcement action" on Wednesday, it said in a statement, adding the U.S. Treasury Department will also make an announcement.

"The U.S. Department of the Treasury will also announce an action in this space," the statement said.

U.S. officials, including Deputy U.S. Attorney General Lisa Monaco and Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, will deliver remarks at 12 p.m. (1700 GMT) in Washington, according to the statement.

Other officials will include the associate deputy director of the FBI and the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

Representatives for Treasury declined to comment further.