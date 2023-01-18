Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US to announce international cryptocurrency action -statement
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US to announce international cryptocurrency action -statement

US to announce international cryptocurrency action -statement

FILE PHOTO: Representations of the Ripple, Bitcoin, Etherum and Litecoin virtual currencies are seen on a PC motherboard in this illustration picture, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

18 Jan 2023 11:08PM (Updated: 18 Jan 2023 11:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : The U.S. Justice Department will "announce a major, international cryptocurrency enforcement action" on Wednesday, it said in a statement, adding the U.S. Treasury Department will also make an announcement.

"The U.S. Department of the Treasury will also announce an action in this space," the statement said.

U.S. officials, including Deputy U.S. Attorney General Lisa Monaco and Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, will deliver remarks at 12 p.m. (1700 GMT) in Washington, according to the statement.

Other officials will include the associate deputy director of the FBI and the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

Representatives for Treasury declined to comment further.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.