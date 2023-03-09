US announces US$6 billion in grants to decarbonise heavy industry

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration said on Wednesday (Mar 8) it is directing US$6 billion in funding to speed decarbonisation projects in energy-hungry industries like steel, aluminium and cement making that contribute nearly 25 per cent of US greenhouse gas emissions.

The Industrial Demonstrations Program will provide competitive grants to technology developers, industry, universities and others for up to 50 per cent of the cost of projects that aim to cut emissions from industry that also includes production of chemicals, ceramics and paper, the Department of Energy (DOE) said.

The program is part of President Joe Biden's pledge to decarbonise the US economy by 2050.

US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the program will help cut pollution while ensuring the competitiveness of American manufacturing.

"It's not super-defined," Granholm said at the CERAWeek conference in Houston about the program which aims to fund projects at existing and new facilities alike.

The decarbonisation technologies should be something "we can learn from and then have that technology be replicated and taken to scale", Granholm said.

The funding comes from the infrastructure bill President Joe Biden signed in 2021, and the Inflation Reduction Act, he signed last year.

Concept papers expressing interest in the grants are due Apr 21, with full applications due on Aug 4, DOE said.