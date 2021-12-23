Logo
US regulator advancing probe into Amazon's cloud unit - Bloomberg News
US antitrust enforcer advancing probe into Amazon's cloud unit: Bloomberg News



FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at the Federal Trade Commission headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

23 Dec 2021 03:04AM (Updated: 23 Dec 2021 03:52AM)
The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is advancing an antitrust probe into Amazon.com's cloud computing business, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

FTC officials have contacted companies in the past few months to gather information about competition issues related to Amazon Web Services (AWS), according to the report which cited unnamed people familiar with the matter.

The probe was undertaken as part of an investigation begun during the Trump administration, which kicked off investigations into the four tech giants.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

"The FTC doesn’t confirm the existence of or comment on investigations," said agency spokeswoman Betsy Lordan.

Source: Reuters

