US antitrust regulator plans to target Amazon's online marketplace - Bloomberg News
US antitrust regulator plans to target Amazon's online marketplace - Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company's logistics center in Bretigny-sur-Orge, near Paris, France, December 7, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

29 Jun 2023 06:32PM (Updated: 29 Jun 2023 06:39PM)
The U.S. antitrust regulator is planning to file a suit targeting Amazon.com's core online marketplace in the coming weeks, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing documents and people familiar with the matter.

The main allegation by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is expected to be that Amazon leverages its power to reward those online merchants that use its logistics services and punish the ones who don't, the report said.

The e-commerce giant did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The potential suit adds to the agency's latest action against Amazon in recent weeks. FTC boss Lina Khan's office has been honing the complaint for several months and finalizing key details like where to file the suit, the report said.

Just last week, the FTC accused Amazon of enrolling millions of consumers into its paid subscription Amazon Prime service without their consent and making it hard for them to cancel.

Source: Reuters

