Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US antitrust regulators seek more data from Activision, Microsoft on planned deal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US antitrust regulators seek more data from Activision, Microsoft on planned deal

US antitrust regulators seek more data from Activision, Microsoft on planned deal

FILE PHOTO: Microsoft logo is seen on a smartphone placed on displayed Activision Blizzard logo in this illustration taken January 18, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

22 Mar 2022 05:39AM (Updated: 22 Mar 2022 06:07AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has sought additional data from Activision Blizzard Inc and Microsoft Corp related to the antitrust review of their deal, the games developer said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Microsoft in January agreed to acquire the "Call of Duty" maker for $68.7 billion in the biggest gaming industry deal in history.

Microsoft will file for approval of the deal in 17 jurisdictions, the company's president, Brad Smith, told reporters last month.

In order to woo U.S. and other regulators, the company said in February that it had developed a new set of principles for its app store, including open access to developers who meet privacy and security standards.

With the Activision deal, Microsoft will take on industry leaders Tencent Holdings Ltd and Sony Group Corp. Sony Interactive Entertainment recently said it would buy Bungie Inc, creator of the "Halo" videogame, in a deal valued at $3.6 billion.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington, Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Matthew Lewis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us