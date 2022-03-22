US antitrust regulators seek more data from Activision, Microsoft on planned deal

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has sought additional data from Activision Blizzard Inc and Microsoft Corp related to the antitrust review of their deal, the games developer said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Microsoft in January agreed to acquire the "Call of Duty" maker for $68.7 billion in the biggest gaming industry deal in history.

Microsoft will file for approval of the deal in 17 jurisdictions, the company's president, Brad Smith, told reporters last month.

In order to woo U.S. and other regulators, the company said in February that it had developed a new set of principles for its app store, including open access to developers who meet privacy and security standards.

With the Activision deal, Microsoft will take on industry leaders Tencent Holdings Ltd and Sony Group Corp. Sony Interactive Entertainment recently said it would buy Bungie Inc, creator of the "Halo" videogame, in a deal valued at $3.6 billion.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington, Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Matthew Lewis)