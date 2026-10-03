Logo
Logo

Business

US appeals court blocks Minnesota law barring 'nudified' photos in XAI lawsuit
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

US appeals court blocks Minnesota law barring 'nudified' photos in XAI lawsuit

US appeals court blocks Minnesota law barring 'nudified' photos in XAI lawsuit

FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, gestures as he attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, June 16, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

03 Oct 2026 05:14AM (Updated: 03 Oct 2026 06:00AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, Oct 2 : Elon Musk's xAI on Friday persuaded a US federal appeals court to halt Minnesota's first-in-the-nation ban on AI-generated fake nude images as the technology and social media company pursues a lawsuit alleging that the law is unconstitutional.

The St. Louis-based 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals in its order put the law on hold for now, granting a request for an injunction by xAI. A lower court judge last month had rejected Musk’s bid for an order stopping the law.

The state's anti-"nudification" law, which took effect on August 1, prohibits website operators, software developers and others from allowing users to create realistic ​images depicting an intimate body part that is not shown in an original photo of an ​identifiable individual.

xAI alleges the measure restricts free ​speech protected by the US Constitution.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Minnesota and xAI did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

US District Judge Donovan Frank ruled last month that xAI had not shown it would suffer irreparable harm while challenging the law and said the company had waited too long to seek emergency relief.

In its appeal, xAI disputed the judge's finding that it delayed bringing suit. The company also said its Grok Imagine tool includes "rigorous protections" against creating nudified or sexualized images of real people.

xAI has ​begun suing users whom it alleges are evading Grok’s technological blockers to create sexual images of people without their consent.

Minnesota had urged the appeals court not to block the law. The state has said it adopted the measure this year to combat the ​spread of what it ​called a “staggering amount (of) child ⁠sexual abuse material that AI products like Grok Imagine generate.”

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement