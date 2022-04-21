Logo
US appeals court will not reconsider California net neutrality ruling
US appeals court will not reconsider California net neutrality ruling

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at the headquarters of the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

21 Apr 2022 03:11AM (Updated: 21 Apr 2022 03:28AM)
WASHINGTON: A US Court of Appeals on Wednesday said it will not reconsider its decision in January to uphold California's net neutrality law.

A three-judge panel of the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in January said a 2017 decision by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to reverse federal internet protections could not bar state action, rejecting a challenge from telecom and broad industry groups to block California's net neutrality law. The appeals court on Wednesday rejected a petition for a rehearing by the full court.

Source: Reuters

