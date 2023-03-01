Logo
US approved $23 billion worth of licenses to ship US tech to blacklisted Chinese companies early last year- lawmaker
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Congressman Michael McCaul (R-TX), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, attends a news briefing in front of Saint Michael's Cathedral, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 21, 2023. REUTERS/Anna Voitenko/File Photo

01 Mar 2023 01:23AM (Updated: 01 Mar 2023 02:38AM)
The Biden administration approved more than $23 billion worth of licenses for companies to ship U.S. technology to blacklisted Chinese companies in the first quarter of last year, Republican Congressman Michael McCaul said on Tuesday.

McCaul also said the Commerce Department, which oversees export controls, denied only 8 per cent of license requests to sell to those companies during the January to March period last year. 

(This story has been refiled to fix a typographical error in the headline)

Source: Reuters

