Business

US asks Tesla about Musk tweet on driver monitoring function
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla car is seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

09 Jan 2023 11:56PM (Updated: 09 Jan 2023 11:56PM)
WASHINGTON : The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday it is in contact with Tesla about a tweet Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk wrote about a driver monitoring function.

A Dec. 31 tweet suggested drivers with more than 10,000 miles using Tesla's "Full Self-Driving" system should be able to disable the "steering wheel nag," an alert that instructs drivers to hold the wheel to confirm they are paying attention. Musk responded: "Agreed, update coming in Jan." NHTSA said Monday it "is in contact with Tesla to gather additional information." The Associated Press reported NHTSA's statement earlier.

Source: Reuters

