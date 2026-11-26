WASHINGTON, Nov 25 : The Federal Communications Commission is authorizing Elon Musk's SpaceX to deploy a constellation of 1 million satellites for data centers in space, the agency said on Wednesday.

SpaceX earlier this year sought permission to deploy up to 1 million orbital compute modules to process massive amounts of data to be used on Earth. The FCC said it was approving the SpaceX “Starmind” constellation to help meet rapidly growing demand for AI computing.

Under the license, SpaceX must begin deployment no later than November 2033, deploy 10 per cent of the maximum number — or 100,000 — no later than November 2035 and deploy 50 per cent by November 2038, the FCC said.

Approving the application will permit SpaceX "to pioneer emergent technology that advances American leadership in space and artificial intelligence," the FCC added.

Data centers are the physical backbone of artificial intelligence, requiring massive amounts of power.

"By directly harnessing near-constant solar power with little operating or maintenance costs, these satellites will achieve transformative cost and energy efficiency while significantly reducing the environmental impact associated with terrestrial data centers," SpaceX told the FCC.

It was unclear whether SpaceX would put 1 million satellites in space, where only 17,000 satellites exist currently. Satellite operators sometimes request approval for higher numbers of satellites than they intend to deploy to buy design flexibility.

SpaceX sought approval for 42,000 Starlink satellites before it began deployment of that system. The growing network currently has just over 11,000 satellites in space.

SpaceX's request bets heavily on reduced costs of Starship, the company's next-generation reusable rocket under development, to help deploy satellites.

Amazon's rival satellite unit Leo and others have criticized the plan, suggesting SpaceX was unlikely to deploy all the satellites and that it could take centuries to do so. FCC Chair Brendan Carr rejected that criticism in March.

"Amazon should focus on getting Amazon's house in order with their own launches and their own satellite constellation, rather than worrying about other people that are actually out there ​launching satellites at the pace and cadence that SpaceX is," Carr said.

The FCC said it was also approving SpaceX's requests to back up its optical network by approving additional communications.