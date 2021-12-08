Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US auto safety agency discussing video game feature with Tesla
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US auto safety agency discussing video game feature with Tesla

US auto safety agency discussing video game feature with Tesla

FILE PHOTO: A logo of the electric-vehicle maker Tesla is seen near a shopping complex in Beijing, China January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

08 Dec 2021 10:54PM (Updated: 08 Dec 2021 10:58PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Wednesday it is discussing a Tesla software update that allows users to play video games on a touch screen mounted in front of the dashboard.

The New York Times reported Tuesday Tesla added the games in an over-the-air software update sent to most vehicles this summer. "Distraction-affected crashes are a concern, particularly in vehicles equipped with an array of convenience technologies such as entertainment screens. We are aware of driver concerns and are discussing the feature with the manufacturer," NHTSA said Wednesday in an emailed statement.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us