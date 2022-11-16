Logo
US aviation industry urges extension of 5G C-Band deadline
FILE PHOTO: American Airlines 737 max passenger planes are parked on the tarmac at Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S. March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo

16 Nov 2022 01:54AM (Updated: 16 Nov 2022 01:54AM)
WASHINGTON : The aviation industry warned Tuesday that air carriers will be unable to fully meet deadlines to retrofit planes to avoid interference from 5G C-Band wireless service and urged the White House to help avert a standoff.

The letter signed by Airlines for America, Boeing Airbus, Embraer, aviation unions and others backed the Federal Aviation Administration request to mandate an extension of mitigation by wireless carriers as airlines retrofit radio altimeters. "It is critical to extend these mitigations through the end of 2023 to allow airlines time to complete the retrofit," the letter said saying because of global supply chain issues "air carriers will likely be unable to fully meet either the December 2022 deadlines for smaller regional aircraft and many large transports nor the July 2023 retrofit deadline."

Source: Reuters

