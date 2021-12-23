Logo
US aviation, telecom industries report progress over 5G safety concerns
FILE PHOTO: An airplane takes off from the Ronald Reagan National Airport as air traffic is affected by the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Washington, U.S., March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
FILE PHOTO: A contract crew from Verizon installs 5G telecommunications equipment on a tower in Orem, Utah, U.S. December 3, 2019. Picture taken December 3, 2019. REUTERS/George Frey/
23 Dec 2021 01:49AM (Updated: 23 Dec 2021 02:03AM)
WASHINGTON: The aviation and telecom industries said Wednesday they were making progress to address air safety concerns about potential interference from the Jan. 5 planned 5G wireless deployment.

Wireless trade group CTIA, Airlines for America and Aerospace Industries Association said in a joint statement "after productive discussions we will be working together to share the available data from all parties to identify the specific areas of concern for aviation." Last week, airlines said interference could cause 4per cent of U.S. flights to be diverted, delayed or cancelled.

Source: Reuters

