Business

US to award up to $100 million to boost use of AI for semiconductor materials
Business

US to award up to $100 million to boost use of AI for semiconductor materials

US to award up to $100 million to boost use of AI for semiconductor materials

FILE PHOTO: Semiconductor chips are seen on a printed circuit board in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo

02 Oct 2024 09:06PM
WASHINGTON : The U.S. Commerce Department said Wednesday it plans to award $100 million to boost the use of artificial intelligence in developing new sustainable semiconductor materials.

The department, which is overseeing $52.7 billion in U.S. chips manufacturing and research grants, plans to award $100 million to help universities, national laboratories and the private sector develop AI-powered autonomous experimentation for sustainable semiconductor manufacturing. The goal is to reduce time needed to develop new semiconductor materials that are less resource-intensive.

Source: Reuters

