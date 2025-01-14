US to ban smart cars containing Chinese tech

WASHINGTON: The United States finalised a rule on Tuesday (Jan 14) effectively barring Chinese technology from cars in the American market, taking aim at software and hardware from the world's second biggest economy over national security risks.

The announcement, which also pertains to Russian technology, comes as outgoing President Joe Biden wraps up efforts to step up curbs on China, and after a months-long regulatory process.

The rule follows an announcement this month that Washington is mulling new restrictions to address risks posed by drones with tech from adversaries like China and Russia.

"Cars today aren't just steel on wheels - they're computers," said Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

She noted that modern vehicles contain cameras, microphones, GPS tracking and other technologies connected to the internet.

"This is a targeted approach to ensure we keep PRC and Russian-manufactured technologies off American roads," she added, referring to the People's Republic of China.

The final rule currently applies just to passenger vehicles under 10,001 pounds, said the Commerce Department.

It plans, however, to issue separate rulemaking aimed at tech in commercial vehicles like trucks and buses "in the near future".

For now, Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD has a facility in California producing buses and other vehicles.