Nov 17 : A federal bankruptcy judge in New York approved Google's $10 million acquisition of internal business data from defunct Spirit Airlines during a hearing on Tuesday.

US Bankruptcy Judge Sean Lane, ruling from the bench, cleared the deal after Alphabet's Google agreed last week to implement additional privacy protections for the data, following concerns from labor unions and more than 120 US lawmakers.

Discount carrier Spirit halted operations in May. As part of ​its closure and asset liquidation, Google won an auction in August for employee ⁠data from emails, spreadsheets and calendars, as well as for marketing, productivity and operations.

Google has said it plans to use the data for product development and AI training.

A privacy ‌ombudsman recommended in October that Lane approve the deal after excluding passenger personal information from 97 million Spirit customers.

Lawmakers raised concerns about the data sale later that month. They said the data would include hundreds of millions of employee emails and Microsoft Teams messages, and asked Google to "exclude employee information from the transaction to the greatest extent possible."

The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA said last week that Google had agreed to a more rigorous de-identification process than previously planned. The union said that employee ​data including health and medical information would be excluded from the sale.