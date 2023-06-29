US banks shrug off turmoil to ace Fed's annual health checks

WASHINGTON: Big US banks sailed through the Federal Reserve's annual health check on Wednesday (Jun 28), in a vote of confidence for a sector still recovering from turmoil earlier this year and facing an uncertain economic outlook.

The Fed's "stress test" exercise showed lenders, including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup , Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, have enough capital to weather a severe economic slump, paving the way for them to issue share buybacks and dividends.

The 23 banks tested, which have more than US$100 billion in assets each, would suffer a combined US$541 billion in losses under the Fed's severe downturn scenario - one of its toughest yet - but would still have over twice the amount of capital required.

While the results look strong, and were celebrated by the industry, critics warned they paint an overly optimistic picture just months after the government was forced to intervene to protect depositors.

"This is dangerous, misleading, incomplete, and results in false comfort," said Dennis Kelleher, president and CEO of the advocacy group Better Markets.

Among the top performers were Charles Schwab and Deutsche Bank's US operations, while regional lenders Citizens Financial Corp. and US Bancorp were the laggards of the pack.

Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr said the results showed the banking system was "strong and resilient" but, in a nod to the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and two other lenders this year, emphasized it was just one measure of the sector's health.

"We should remain humble about how risks can arise and continue our work to ensure that banks are resilient to a range of economic scenarios, market shocks, and other stresses,” Barr said in a statement.

The average capital ratio - a measure of the cushion banks have to absorb potential losses - for the country's eight "globally systemically important banks" stood at 10.9 per cent, up slightly from last year, according to a Reuters analysis.

State Street posted the highest capital ratio of the globally systemically important banks at 13.8 per cent.



Banks' commercial real estate portfolios performed better than expected, showing US$65 billion in losses or 8.8 per cent of average loan losses, slightly down on last year's 9.8 per cent, the Fed said.



Goldman Sachs had the highest proportion of losses on commercial real estate loans under the test at 16 per cent.



Shares of major banks rose in extended trade following the Fed's upbeat report card, with Bank of America and Wells Fargo gaining around 2 per cent each, while JPMorgan and Charles Schwab both added more than 1 per cent.



Lenders will now be allowed to return excess capital to shareholders, although analysts expect payouts to be slightly lower this year due to economic uncertainty and impending new capital rules.



They will be able to announce their share buyback and dividend plans after close of trading on Friday, Fed officials said.



Industry officials were quick to cheer the results, which they said showed there was no need for Barr to impose tougher rules, which he has pledged to do.



"Recognizing this year’s scenario was the most difficult on record, these outcomes are the best antidote to any lingering anxiety surrounding recent bank failures," said Lindsey Johnson, president and CEO of the Consumer Bankers Association.