Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US bans Huawei, ZTE equipment sales citing national security risk
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US bans Huawei, ZTE equipment sales citing national security risk

US bans Huawei, ZTE equipment sales citing national security risk
FILE PHOTO: A person stands by a sign of Huawei during World Artificial Intelligence Conference, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China, September 1, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo
US bans Huawei, ZTE equipment sales citing national security risk
FILE PHOTO: People walk past a ZTE Corp booth at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai, China February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo
26 Nov 2022 04:08AM (Updated: 26 Nov 2022 04:53AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Friday banned approvals of new telecommunications equipment from China's Huawei Technologies and ZTE because they pose "an unacceptable risk" to U.S. national security.

The FCC said on Friday it had adopted final rules banning the sale or importation of equipment deemed to pose a national security risk to the United States, the latest crackdown on the Chinese telecoms equipment makers.

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel circulated the proposed measure, which effectively bars the firms from selling new equipment in the United States, to the other three commissioners for final approval in October.

Huawei declined to comment and ZTE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The idea was first proposed in mid-2021. The FCC action would also affect Dahua Technology Co, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd and Hytera Communications Corp Ltd, according to the statement from the FCC.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.